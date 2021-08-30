Surfers rescue man from drowning at SF's Ocean Beach

Expand / Collapse search

By KTVU staff
San Francisco
Surfers rescue man from drowning at Ocean Beach

Two surfers rescued a man who had been using a boogie board in the waves at Ocean Beach in San Francisco on Sunday.

The man was swept under while using a body board around 9 a.m., according to authorities. 

A woman walking her dog in the Outer Sunset neighborhood saw the wave break over the man. She flagged down the surfers who pulled the man onto the beach and called 911. 

The man has been hospitalized and is expecting to recover, authorities said.