Surveillance images capture man kidnapping 3-month-old baby in San Jose

San Jose police released surveillance images on Monday of a man kidnapping a three-month old baby.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. at an apartment at 1020 Elm Street at McKendrie Street. Police said the male suspect was not recognized by the baby's family. The suspect simply entered the home. He was last seen traveling east. Police said it is unknown if a vehicle is involved. The baby boy has been identified as Brandon Cuellar. Police said the baby was wearing a white long-sleeve onesie with dinosaurs.

Police released the following description of the kidnapping suspect:

Dark completed Hispanic male

Black pants, dark blue shirt

Grey shoes with white trim

Short hair

Grey baseball hat

Black face mask

Police also released a video of the suspect walking down the sidewalk carrying the baby in his black car-seat carrier.

At an evening news conference, police said they were alerted of the incident by the baby's grandmother. The boy's mom was at work and the grandmother was in custody of the child. The grandmother was unloading groceries when the boy was kidnapped. Police said it happened within a matter of minutes. The mother is currently helping police by providing them information. The police said the father is out of the picture and is incarcerated. Police said there is a cash reward. There is no Amber Alert due to no license plate from a vehicle. The FBI is also providing police with resources.

"We're gonna stay on this until we find this baby," said Sgt. Christian Camarillo with SJPD. "This person doesn't have an unkempt appearance. We do not think it is a homeless person."

Police said to call their detectives at: (408) 277-4166 or 911 if you’ve seen the suspect or the baby.

Additional photo of Brandon Cuellar.