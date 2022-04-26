Authorities release image of car in search for kidnapped 3-month-old San Jose baby

article

Authorities on Tuesday released an image of a car in which they believe a man might be driving with a kidnaped baby from San Jose.

The vehicle is a 2011 silver Nissan Quest with a California license plate number of 7HWF353. It also has a white circular sticker on the rear window.

San Jose police, the FBI and the California Highway Patrol are all now looking for the 3-month-old, Brandon Cuellar, who can be seen wrapped in a blanket in a car seat and being carried away by a man in dark jeans and a blue shirt Monday about 1 p.m. from an apartment at 1020 Elm at McKenzie streets.

The man was also wearing a mask and the baby's family said they did not know who he was.

The baby's grandmother first alerted police to the alleged kidnapping.

She was unloading groceries when Brandon was kidnaped from the bedroom of their apartment. The grandmother had taken the baby inside and then gone back to the car to unload groceries, police said. Brandon was gone when she returned moments later.

MORE: Surveillance images capture man kidnapping 3-month-old baby in San Jose

She was watching the baby when his mother was at work. The mother has been cooperating with police.

Sgt. Christian Camarillo said the father is out of the picture and is incarcerated.

"We're going to stay on this until we find this baby," Camarillo said.

Police said to call detectives at: (408) 277-4166 or 911 if you’ve seen the suspect or the baby.

Additional photo of Brandon Cuellar.

Advertisement