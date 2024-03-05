Surveillance video released after fatal East Palo Alto stabbing

East Palo Alto police released surveillance video on Tuesday hoping to find some leads to what became a fatal stabbing, the first homicide of the year.

The video is connected to a stabbing on Feb. 8 near University Avenue and Bell Street. Two men were stabbed; one man is still in critical condition and the other, identified as Frank Finney, died on Saturday at Stanford Hospital, police said.

Police said the video shows a white SUV stopped in the road, and whoever was inside likely saw Finney get attacked.

Police said they do not have any real leads at this time and are hoping the public can help.

The surviving victim told police the suspect had a mustache and wore a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Mothers Against Murder - Advocating for Victims of Violence has offered a $10,000 reward for information, received within the next 90 days, leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Finney's death.

Last year, East Palo Alto reported zero homicides.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the East Palo Alto Police Department, Acting Detective Sergeant Klein at 650-833-9904.

Watch the surveillance video here.