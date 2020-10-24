Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Fort Tejon
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 8:00 AM PDT until TUE 1:00 PM PDT, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
Freeze Watch
from MON 12:00 AM PDT until MON 9:00 AM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
from SUN 4:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

Survivors of Glass, Zogg fires may apply for federal assistance

By KTVU Digital
Published 
Wildfires
Bay City News
SAINT HELENA, CA - OCTOBER 01: A downed sign is seen along Deer Park Road at the intersection of Silverado Trail in St. Helena, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The Glass Fire continues to burn. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Ge

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Friday that victims of the Glass and Zogg fires are now eligible to apply for federal disaster assistance to assist in recovering their losses. 

Both fires atarted Sept. 27. The Glass Fire affected Napa and Sonoma counties, and the Zogg Fire originated in Shasta County.

As of Oct. 22, Napa, Shasta and Sonoma counties have been added to the list of California counties designated for assistance to individuals and households as part of the Oct. 16 Major Disaster Declaration. The seven counties previously approved under this declaration are Fresno, Los Angeles, Madera, Mendocino, San Bernardino, San Diego and Siskiyou.

All of these counties are now able to receive federal aid for Emergency Protective Measures (Category B) under FEMA's Public Assistance Program. Eligible applicants for these funds include state, county and local governments, federally recognized tribal governments, and some private non-profits such as educational and medical facilities.