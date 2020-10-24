Survivors of Glass, Zogg fires may apply for federal assistance

article

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Friday that victims of the Glass and Zogg fires are now eligible to apply for federal disaster assistance to assist in recovering their losses.

Both fires atarted Sept. 27. The Glass Fire affected Napa and Sonoma counties, and the Zogg Fire originated in Shasta County.

As of Oct. 22, Napa, Shasta and Sonoma counties have been added to the list of California counties designated for assistance to individuals and households as part of the Oct. 16 Major Disaster Declaration. The seven counties previously approved under this declaration are Fresno, Los Angeles, Madera, Mendocino, San Bernardino, San Diego and Siskiyou.

All of these counties are now able to receive federal aid for Emergency Protective Measures (Category B) under FEMA's Public Assistance Program. Eligible applicants for these funds include state, county and local governments, federally recognized tribal governments, and some private non-profits such as educational and medical facilities.