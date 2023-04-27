Suspect accused of beating ex-SF fire commissioner gets released

The man accused of beating a former San Francisco fire commissioner with a metal rod will be released because the alleged victim failed to show up to testify, a judge ruled.

Garret Doty, an unhoused person, still faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and others, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said, but he cannot be held in jail any longer.

Surveillance video shows Doty striking Don Carmignani in San Francisco earlier this month.

Authorities wanted Carmignani's testimony at the preliminary hearing today for Doty, but Carmignani's attorney claimed his client was unable to appear as he is still recovering from surgery for a fractured skull and broken jaw.

"His testimony is necessary for us to prove these charges," Jenkins said in a statement.

The apparent beating of Carmignani sent shockwaves through San Francisco as the city grapples with the perception that crime is out of control. However, Doty has claimed he acted in self-defense. His public defender alleges that Carmignani has used bear spray on eight occasions to douse people living on the streets.

"My client has not been provided any details whatsoever about these alleged prior incidents but he denies any involvement. Regardless, the previously released videos of the incident speak for themselves," said lawyer Nicholas Salvatore Colla. "My client was repeatedly beaten with a metal rod while in the act of retreating a distance spanning nearly two city blocks from the initial point of contact with the defendant."

The preliminary hearing has been rescheduled for May 23. That's when a judge determines if there's enough evidence to warrant proceeding with a trial of Doty.

Doty must stay at least 100 yards away from Carmignani, avoid the block of Magnolia Street where the altercation took place, and have regular phone check-ins with authorities.