Suspect allegedly kills ex-wife, injures woman's current boyfriend after learning of pregnancy

The suspect accused of killing his ex-wife and injuring her current boyfriend in Hayward earlier this month, allegedly carried out the act after learning that she was pregnant, according to a probable cause warrant.

Vaughn Boatner, 33, of San Mateo fatally shot his ex-wife, 29-year-old Monique Aldridge, at her Hayward home on Cassia Way on May 11, Hayward police said. Boatner then allegedly opened fire on Aldridge's current boyfriend.

An autopsy revealed that Aldridge had been shot in the head seven times, according to the probable cause warrant. The autopsy also revealed that she was in the early stages of pregnancy.

Adridge's current boyfriend, 28, told police while recovering at a local hospital, that Boatner killed Aldridge and attempted to kill him after he learned that she was pregnant.

Aldridge's family said they were not aware of any trouble between her and her ex-husband. They also said they never witnessed any previous violence between the former couple.

They had a 5-year-old son, whom they shared custody of.

Authorities said the boy was in the home at time of the killing. The boy was not physically harmed and did not witness what happened, according to relatives.

Boatner had been on the run since the shooting, but was captured by U.S. Marshals on Monday in Seattle.

He faces charges of murder, attempted murder and child abuse.