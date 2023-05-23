Expand / Collapse search

Man wanted for killing of ex-wife in Hayward caught in Seattle

By and KTVU Staff
Hayward
Lorenzo Smith is mourning the loss of his niece Monique Aldridge of Hayward. Her family is struggling with her sudden death — the victim of gun violence. The suspect is her ex-husband. Police are searching for a man they say shot and killed Aldridge and critically injured a man she's believed to be dating.

HAYWARD, Calif. - A man who was on the run for allegedly killing his ex-wife in Hayward was captured by U.S. Marshals in Seattle, officials said.

Vaughn Boatner, 33, of San Mateo was arrested Monday in the shooting death of his ex-wife, 29-year-old Monique Aldridge, of Hayward on May 11. Boatner is also accused of wounding Aldridge's current boyfriend.

Boatner and Aldridge shared a 5-year-old son.

Boatner allegedly carried out the killing at Aldrige's home on Cassia Way. Their son was in the home at the time of the shooting, police said.

The boy was not physically harmed and did not witness what happened, relatives said.

The suspect also shot and wounded Aldridge's 28-year-old boyfriend who was also at the home. 