Man wanted for killing of ex-wife in Hayward caught in Seattle

A man who was on the run for allegedly killing his ex-wife in Hayward was captured by U.S. Marshals in Seattle, officials said.

Vaughn Boatner, 33, of San Mateo was arrested Monday in the shooting death of his ex-wife, 29-year-old Monique Aldridge, of Hayward on May 11. Boatner is also accused of wounding Aldridge's current boyfriend.

Boatner and Aldridge shared a 5-year-old son.

Boatner allegedly carried out the killing at Aldrige's home on Cassia Way. Their son was in the home at the time of the shooting, police said.

The boy was not physically harmed and did not witness what happened, relatives said.

The suspect also shot and wounded Aldridge's 28-year-old boyfriend who was also at the home.