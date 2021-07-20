SoMa fatal shooting: suspect and 15-year-old victim identified

A 41-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood Sunday and then leading police on a wild chase was identified Tuesday as Bernard Hayes, according to police.

Hayes, a San Francisco resident, was arrested in Potrero Hill at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday following the shooting and a brief but chaotic flight that left at least other two people injured, according to police.

The 15-year-old boy has been identified by the city's medical examiner's office as Oakland resident Dervin Armado-Artiaga. San Francisco police previously said he was 14.

At about 6:20 p.m., officers who happened to be just a couple of blocks from Seventh and Mission streets, where the teen was shot, heard gunshots and then saw a 2004 white Chevrolet Malibu speeding north on Seventh Street.

The officers tried to pull the Malibu over but Hayes allegedly failed to stop, continued onto westbound McAllister Street, and then ran a red light at the intersection of McAllister and Hyde streets, where he is suspected of hitting a pedestrian who was on the sidewalk, police said.

The officers stopped chasing Hayes to help the pedestrian, a 40-year-old man who was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

As Hayes continued to flee, he allegedly hit one car at the intersection of 10th and Mission streets and another at 10th and Harrison streets.

The driver of the vehicle that Hayes allegedly hit on Harrison Street was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Then, at about 6:45 p.m., calls came in about Hayes' Malibu crashing near 20th and Vermont streets, where Hayes reportedly fled on foot.

He was found hiding in some bushes on the embankment of U.S. Highway 101 before allegedly running along the side of the highway and then into traffic and across the center median, after which he was taken into custody.

Officers found a discarded firearm along the route Hayes allegedly used to flee from the shooting scene, as well as a "suspected cocaine base" in his possession, according to police.

He was taken to a hospital and later booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of murder, robbery, carrying a loaded firearm, recklessly evading a police officer, felony hit-and-run, misdemeanor hit-and-run, resisting arrest, failure to yield to a pedestrian, driving on a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance, police said.