Suspect arrested following fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy in SoMa

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood Sunday evening, according to police.

At about 6:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on Seventh Street near Mission Street where they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At about 6:45 p.m., officers located and took into custody a 41-year-old man as a suspect near the 800 block of Vermont Street in the Potrero Hill neighborhood, police said.

A police spokesman said the department hoped to provide more detailed information soon.