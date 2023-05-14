Suspect arrested for 9 robberies, attempts in San Francisco

Authorities have arrested a man suspected of robbing several different banks in San Francisco, officials said.

Julien Lee, 34, is accused of robbing and attempting to rob in nine separate incidents in the span of six days. Officials said in five attempts, Lee allegedly was successful in receiving money.

The first incident began on May 3 in the 200 block of Winston Drive. On May 5, Lee allegedly entered a bank in the 2000 block of Irving St. for a robbery.

Three days later, he entered four separate banks: banks located in the 6100 block of Geary Blvd., the 600 block of Eight St., the 300 block of Clement St., and in the 1800 block of Irving St.

On May 9, Lee allegedly entered banks in the 2000 block of Irving St. and 2600 block of Ocean Ave.

For incidents located on Ocean Avenue, two separate incidents occurred; though police did not specify if these were two different banks on the same street or two attempts at a single one.

Police arrested Lee on Tuesday around 4 p.m. after allegedly robbing the bank in the 2000 block of Irving St. According to police, Lee handed the teller a note demanding cash and then fled the scene on a bike. He was caught near Geary Street after a short pursuit, officials said.

Lee remains in the San Francisco County Jail on four counts of second-degree robbery, four counts of second-degree attempted robbery, eight counts of second-degree burglary, resisting arrest, and for having outstanding warrants for robbery, burglary, and grand theft.

Police said despite an arrest the investigations remain open and ask anyone with information to contact the San Francisco Police Department tipline at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 beginning the message with "SFPD." Anonymous reporting is available.