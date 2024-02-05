Suspect arrested for burglary of San Francisco police station

article

Police in San Francisco say a man they arrested faces burglary charges after he entered SFPD's Northern Station during overnight hours last week.

Police said Samson Vasili-Hadjitoffi, 35, of San Francisco, entered the building, located on the 1100 block of Fillmore Street, at around 3:20 a.m. on February 1.

The suspect did not have permission or authority to be inside the police department building. In addition, police said he was in possession of department-issued property. Police did not disclose what those items were.

When officers tried to detain the man, he allegedly resisted before a brief struggle ensued. The suspect was eventually detained.

Vasili-Hadjitoffi was booked on a second degree burglary change and for resisting/delaying arrest.