Suspect arrested for recent UC Berkeley sexual assaults linked to Palo Alto case, police say

A 34-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a spree of sexual assault incidents that occurred in Berkeley and Palo Alto.

Daniel Widyanto Condronimpuno, of San Francisco, was arrested by UC Berkeley police during an investigation into recent sexual assaults that occurred on and around campus, authorities said.

The most recent groping incident was reported about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday as a woman was walking on the west side of the Foothills Complex.

Police say the suspect grabbed the woman from behind and knocked her down to the ground. She was able to escape.

Authorities in Palo Alto allege that he is the same suspect in a brazen daytime sexual assault that happened Sunday at the California Avenue pedestrian underpass.

Authorities are working to determine whether Condronimpuno was the suspect who grabbed a UC Berkeley student's butt on Saturday by the Memorial Stadium, and then groped another student near Stephens Hall on Sunday. Another groping incident happened last Wednesday at Eucalyptus Grove.

Students told KTVU the recent alerts have put them on edge.

SEE ALSO: Woman punched, robbed on UC Berkeley campus

"It’s concerning if there’s someone who is a serial assaulter going after Berkeley residents and students," student Anna Magruder said. "It definitely makes you want to watch your back. "

"It’s scary," student Jason Yang added. "I already knew coming in Berkeley was not the safest space, but this kind of just compounds all of those thoughts in my mind."

Since the case is still under investigation, anyone with any information about these incidents is asked to call UCPD at (510) 642-6760.