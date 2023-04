A woman was punched in the head and then robbed on the UC Berkeley campus on Saturday.

According to University of California police, the woman was walking on the 2200 block of Hearst Ave. around 1:20 a.m. when a man wearing black pants and a white shirt punched her in the head.

The man then took her purse and ran off with it, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Berkeley Police at (510) 981-5900.