Suspect arrested in ambush shooting of two LASD deputies in Compton

The suspect accused of shooting two Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies during an ambush in Compton has been arrested, authorities announced Wednesday.

"They became victims of a violent crime for one reason: They were doing their job and they were wearing a badge," District Attorney Jackie Lacey said as she sent her best wishes to the injured deputies.

Deonte Lee Murray, 36, of Compton, was charged with two counts each of willful, deliberate and premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a felon, Lacey said.

Prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $6.15 million. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted on all charges. Murray is expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in a Compton courthouse.

When asked about a possible motive for the shooting, Homicide Bureau Captain Kent Wegener said, "other than the fact that he obviously hates policemen and wants them dead, not specifically."

Murray is a convicted felon, according to Wegener. He was arrested two weeks ago in connection with an armed-carjacking in Lynwood. At which time, the sheriff's department told FOX 11 that the arrest was not related to the ambush shooting.

As a result of that incident, Murray was charged on September 17 with one felony count each of carjacking, second-degree robbery and assault with a semiautomatic firearm-personal use of a firearm.

He also faces allegations of association with a criminal street gang, discharging a rifle inflicting great bodily injury and personal use of a rifle in the carjacking incident.

Investigators said they believe Murray acted alone in the assault on the deputies.

Authorities said Wednesday that Murray fled the scene of the shooting in a black Mercedes sedan that was stolen in a carjacking for which Murray was previously arrested and charged.

The two deputies were shot on Sept. 12 at the Metro A (Blue) Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Palmer Street.

Surveillance video showed the suspect approaching the patrol vehicle from behind, walking up to the passenger side of the vehicle, pulling out a handgun and firing through the passenger side window. The gunman is then seen running away.

"Despite being critically injured, the deputies valiantly cared for each other's wounds and safety, communicated their location and plight to others, and tactically prepared for another attack," according to a statement from the department.

The shooter was described by the sheriff's department as a "male Black, 28- to 30-years-old, wearing dark clothing, who was last seen heading northbound on Willowbrook Avenue in a black four-door sedan."

A reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect had increased to more than $600,000.

Both deputies were released from the hospital earlier this month.

Anyone with information on the case can call the sheriff's tip line at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be left for L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or at lacrimestoppers.org.