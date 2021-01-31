Suspect arrested in deadly attack on 84-year-old man in San Francisco

article

Police in San Francisco arrested a 19-year-old Daly City man on suspicion of murder for an attack last week on an 84-year-old man in the city’s Anza Vista neighborhood, officials said Sunday.

San Francisco police arrested Antoine Watson on Saturday after serving a warrant at a home in Daly City. He was booked on suspicion of murder, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers also arrested 20-year-old Maylasia Goo on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact.

The victim was not immediately identified and only described in a police report as an Asian male.

The attack happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk at Anzavista and Fortuna avenues, police said.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries two days later.

Advertisement

Investigators later discovered that the suspect ran up on the victim from across the street and shoved him, causing him to hit the pavement. The assailant then fled with a female associate, police said.

A tactical unit served the warrant and arrested Watson and Goo at a home on the 500 block of Lisbon Street in Daly City around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call police at 415-575-4444.

Evan Sernoffsky is an investigative reporter for KTVU. Email Evan at evan.sernoffsky@foxtv.com and follow him on Twitter @EvanSernoffsky.