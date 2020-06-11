Suspect arrested in death of El Sobrante man

article

A homicide investigation was underway Thursday in the

unincorporated Contra Costa County community of El Sobrante following the discovery of a body Wednesday, Contra Costa County sheriff's officials said Thursday.

Deputies were dispatched at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday to something

suspicious at an apartment building in the 4800 block of Appian Way.

Deputies arrived and found a decomposed body, according to

sheriff's officials.

An autopsy Thursday morning revealed that 64-year-old John

Sussdorff of El Sobrante died of blunt force injury to the chest and sharp force injury to the head.

Anthony Rodriguez, 48, has been arrested on suspicion of homicide in the death of Sussdorff. The two were living together, sheriff's officials said.

Rodriguez was taken to the county jail where he's being held on $1 million bail.

Anyone with information about the slaying is asked to call the

sheriff's investigation division at (925) 313-2600. Tips can be sent to tips@so.cccounty.us and anonymous voicemail messages left at (866) 846-3592.

