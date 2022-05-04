Suspect arrested in skateboard attack on elderly man in San Leandro

article

A 75-year-old man was badly injured after he was attacked by a man wielding a skateboard Monday evening in San Leandro.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said the attack happened around 8 p.m. in the 16200 block of East 14th Street.

Rafael Betancourt was charged with suspicion of attempted murder and mayhem.

Authorities said the suspect caused severe damage to the elderly victim's face and skull, including a brain hemorrhage. He is in serious condition.

