Suspect arrested in stabbing of employee at San Francisco Chinatown bakery

A 61-year-old parolee was arrested in the stabbing of a bakery worker in San Francisco's Chinatown, authorities said.

Fook Poy Lai, 61, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and burglary in Monday's stabbing, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Lai allegedly entered AA Bakery & Cafe at 1068 Stockton Street around 9:50 a.m and stabbed an employee.

Witnesses told KTVU the suspect stabbed the bakery worker several times in the apparent unprovoked attack.

The woman suffered critical injuries in the attack and was taken to a local hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

Lai was detained at the scene on Monday, but police could not confirm an arrest at that time.

AA Bakery was featured Friday in Amber Lee's Chinatown series where she shared memories of the food she grew up with as a San Francisco native.

Residents and people who work in the area said violent incidents like Monday's stabbing, are becoming more common.