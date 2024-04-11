Suspect arrested in vandalism at San Francisco mosque

Authorities arrested a man suspected of vandalizing a mosque in San Francisco.

Masjid al-Tawheed on Sutter Street had been hit at least twice while the Muslim community celebrated Ramadan.

On Wednesday at 7:55 p.m., officers responded to the mosque regarding a vandalism suspect on the property who was accused of defacing the property the previous day.

Surveillance video showed the suspect smashing the windows of the mosque with a skateboard in that incident.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Robert Gray of San Francisco.

He was arrested on several charges, including vandalism and knowingly defacing, damaging, or destroying property of another person for the purpose of intimidating or interfering with the free exercise or enjoyment of any right.