Suspect arrested in San Mateo shooting, shelter-in-place lifted

By Kathleen Kirkwood
Published  June 13, 2024 9:38pm PDT
San Mateo
Bay City News
SAN MATEO, Calif. - Police arrested a shooting suspect after one person was injured by gunfire Thursday afternoon in San Mateo.

The shooting was reported about 4:45 p.m. in the area of East Hillsdale Boulevard and South Norfolk Street in San Mateo. 

The shooting victim was found in nearby San Carlos after being driven away from the scene, police said. The victim was taken to a trauma center but their condition was not available.

There had also been reports of a shooting victim in Millbrae, but police determined that incident wasn't related to the San Mateo shooting scene.

"As this all unfolded, SMPD was able to locate the apartment our suspect had fled to and was able to negotiate a surrender. That subject was taken into custody," police said in an advisory.

Police did not have details about what led to the shooting. It is not known if the victim and suspect were known to one another. The motive remains under investigation. 

A shelter in place for the area was lifted about 7:30 p.m.

KTVU contributed to this report. 

