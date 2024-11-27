Expand / Collapse search

Suspect arrested in shooting of San Francisco pregnant woman

By
Published  November 27, 2024 4:45pm PST
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

Pregnant woman shot in San Francisco

A pregnant woman was shot in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

SAN FRANCISCO - A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting a pregnant woman in San Francisco, police said.

Khiri Roberson is accused of the Nov. 19 shooting in the 1100 block of Hollister Avenue. The wounded woman called 911 to report she had been shot, officials said.

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but is recovering.

Roberson fled before officers arrived, police said.

Investigators determined that the suspect shot the pregnant woman while she was inside her home with her daughter and others.

Roberson was arrested last Thursday in Daly City on two counts of attempted homicide and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner.