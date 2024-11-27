Suspect arrested in shooting of San Francisco pregnant woman

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting a pregnant woman in San Francisco, police said.

Khiri Roberson is accused of the Nov. 19 shooting in the 1100 block of Hollister Avenue. The wounded woman called 911 to report she had been shot, officials said.

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but is recovering.

Roberson fled before officers arrived, police said.

Investigators determined that the suspect shot the pregnant woman while she was inside her home with her daughter and others.

Roberson was arrested last Thursday in Daly City on two counts of attempted homicide and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner.