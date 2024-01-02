Suspect booked for murder of Oakland police officer, several arrests made

Several arrests were made in connection with the fatal shooting of an Oakland police officer who was responding to a report of a burglary at a cannabis business last week. We have now learned the identity of one person who was booked on suspicion of murder.

In addition to murder, Mark Sanders, 27, was booked on other felony counts in the shooting death of Officer Tuan Le, 36. Sources say Sanders was arrested with the help of Livermore Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service San Francisco.

Sources told KTVU the alleged gunman was among those arrested.

Early Tuesday morning, an Oakland police lieutenant broadcast this message to officers on all radio channels: "Just wanted to advise everybody that the killer of Officer Tuan Le is in custody. Please take care of each one of you."

The Oakland Police Department announced an unspecified number of arrests tied to the slaying of Officer Le.

Authorities did not specify what charges the other suspects face for their alleged roles.

On Saturday, sources confirmed with KTVU that at least two suspects were arrested in the burglary that preceded the death of Le. Authorities have not confirmed whether those suspects were tied to the actual homicide.

"This is just the beginning of a lengthy legal process; we are hopeful that it will start the healing for Officer Le's grieving family and our entire OPD family," the police department said in a statement.

Le was killed last Friday while intercepting a burglary in progress at a cannabis business at 5th and Embarcadero. Interim Police Chief Darren Allison said Le was working undercover and driving in an unmarked vehicle when he was shot and killed by one of the suspects.

Le graduated from Oakland Police’s 183rd Academy in 2020 and for the last two years served on the robbery detail.

Oakland native Keisha Henderson spoke fondly of the officer she had built a relationship with when she flagged him down one day a few years back.

"He treated everybody with a lot of respect," said Henderson, who new Le when he patrolled her West Oakland neighborhood as a community engagement officer.

"There was an issue at my home, and he looked out for my house." Henderson recalled. "He requested more frequent patrols for our neighborhood, even though resources were very slim at the time."

Court records from Contra Costa County show Sanders was previously convicted of burglary. He served 120 days and was released on probation in 2022.

Sanders is being held without bail on the murder charge at Santa Rita Jail. He is expected to make his first appearance in court on Thursday at 9 a.m.

KTVU's Crystal Bailey and Mike Mibach contributed to this report.

