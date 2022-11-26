Suspect hijacks Muni bus, assaults driver before hitting 10 vehicles

San Francisco Police said a suspect carjacked a Muni bus in San Francisco early Saturday morning.

Police say the bus was traveling on Cortland and Mission Streets, when the suspect assaulted the driver and then drove the bus away.



There were no passengers on board and the bus driver was able to get off the bus before the suspect took off.



Investigators said it appears the suspect hit approximately ten vehicles before the bus ended up at 18th and Guerrero Streets.

Police arrested the suspect, but have not released the person's identity.

The suspect and the driver of another car were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Police are asking witnesses to contact them.

