Suspect charged in murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams at a McDonalds drive thru in Chicago

On Saturday, Chicago Police announced that Marion Lewis, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams.

Adams was shot dead at a McDonalds drive-thru, where she was sitting with her father. He was seriously injured.

Lewis was shot and arrested on the Eisenhower after an attempted carjacking on Thursday. Police said that Lewis had an AK-47-style weapon with a pistol grip that matched the weapon used at the scene to kill Jaslyn.

In a court hearing Sunday, Lewis wasn’t named as one of the alleged gunmen in Jaslyn’s shooting, Assistant State’s Attorney Kevin DeBoni placed him in the driver’s seat of the vehicle used in her killing earlier that day. DeBoni noted that Lewis was identified with the help of Jaslyn’s father, 28-year-old Jontae Adams, who was wounded in the April 18 shooting.

Police said that there are other suspects who are wanted in the case and that there were not going to offer too many details at this time.

Lewis was denied bail during his initial court hearing Sunday.

On the day of the shooting, a silver Audi pulled into the parking lot of a McDonald’s, 3200 W. Roosevelt, and stopped behind Adams’ tan Infiniti, DeBoni said.

That’s when two individuals wearing hoods got out of the Audi and began firing into the car carrying Jaslyn, with one of them using a Draco, AK-47-style assault weapon with a "banana clip," according to DeBoni.

After both shooters hopped back into the Audi, Adams attempted to drive forward, prompting the suspects to get out of the car again and open fire. Forty-five shell casings were recovered at the scene — 28 from the assault rifle and 17 more from a 40-caliber handgun, DeBoni said.

The shooting was caught on surveillance footage, according to DeBoni, who said Lewis wasn’t seen getting out of the Audi. However, Lewis allegedly posted a video to social media earlier that day that showed him driving a vehicle with interior details matching the Audi.

DeBoni said he was traveling with two individuals whose hooded sweatshirts matched those of the shooters, one of whom was seen with the Draco assault rifle allegedly used in the shooting.

Lewis has a lengthy juvenile record, including two pending cases in which he faces charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, criminal damage to property, burglary and looting. Lewis’ attorney, Steve Greenberg, said his client lives with his grandmother and suffers from mental health issues.

"It just don't make no sense that a 7-year-old baby lost her life in this McDonald's driveway. 7-year-old. Six bullets riddled her little body because someone did a cowardly act," said Jaslyn's Grandmother, Lawanda McMullen.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.