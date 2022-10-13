Suspect confesses to killing armored truck guard in San Leandro: police

article

A 27-year-old man allegedly confessed to shooting an armored truck guard in the back of the head as he stole a messenger bag containing cash at the Kaiser Permanente hospital in San Leandro last month, police said.

Akbar Bey, of Oakland, was charged Wednesday by prosecutors with murdering the armored guard during the September 8 shooting.

Bey was arrested on October 11, San Leandro police said.

"This is another example of San Leandro Police uniting to work with one another to bring some closure to Mr. Mendez' family and everyone affected by this tragic, senseless incident," said Lieutenant Matthew Barajas in a statement.

The guard who was killed was in his 60s and worked for GardaWorld for 40 years.

Police did not explain how Bey was identified as the suspect.

