Guard dies of injuries after shot outside San Leandro Kaiser

An armored truck guard who was robbed and shot outside Kaiser Permanente's medical campus in San Leandro has died from his injuries, police said.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was in his 60s and had worked for GardaWorld for 40 years.

Authorities said the armed guard was robbed Wednesday morning while carrying an undisclosed amount of money.

He was shot in the back of the upper torso, San Leandro police told KTVU.

Authorities said the guard was either picking up money or dropping it off.

It was a "robbery gone bad," said police. "I don’t know if the robbery happened before the shooting or if the shooting happened after the robbery, but they did leave with an undisclosed amount of cash."

Officials said they are searching for one suspect in the case.