Suspect in dismembered woman's body found in Vallejo case pleads not guilty

The Brief The man accused of dismembering a Bay Area woman's body and concealing her remains in a detached dwelling unit has pleaded not guilty. Renia Lewis went missing last month. Her status prompted an Ebony Alert. Her body was found two days later.



The man accused of dismembering a woman and concealing her body behind a wall of a detached unit of a Vallejo home has entered a plea in his case, officials say.

The defendant, Douglas Shaw, 41, of Vallejo, pleaded not guilty and waived time, according to the Solano County District Attorney's Office.

Renia Lewis, 28, was a Berkeley resident. Her family said on Sept. 30, her body was found by detectives in the home on 14th Street near Starr Avenue. Lewis had gone missing two days earlier.

Her case prompted an Ebony Alert and an intense search.

According to the victim's family and authorities, Shaw and Lewis may have only recently met.

Shaw, a mechanic at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, has two daughters.

Douglas Irwin Shaw. Photo: Vallejo police

The victim's mother tracked her daughter to the home where the body was found using Life360 – a family location safety app. The mother said Lewis was not responding to her texts. The family said they had no connection to the home or its residents.

Shaw was arrested at his place of work the same day Lewis' body was found. Following his arrest, Shaw gave a statement to Vallejo Police Department detectives where he admitted he was responsible for the crime, police said. Shaw was booked into the Solano County Jail for murder.

Authorities alleged Shaw used a knife to kill his victim.

Shaw's next court date is Nov. 18.

The Source Solano County District Attorney's Office and previous KTVU reporting.