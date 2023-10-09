Suspect fatally shot by San Francisco police after crashing vehicle into Chinese consulate

San Francisco police fatally shot a suspect who drove a vehicle into the visa office the Chinese consulate late Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident unfolded at approximately 3:09 p.m. when an unidentified suspect drove their car into the visa office of the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China, located at Laguna Street and Geary Boulevard, according to SFPD Sgt. Kathryn Winters.

The vehicle came to a rest inside the office's lobby.

Winters said that officers responded to the scene and made contact with the driver. During this encounter, an officer-involved shooting occurred, although Winters did not disclose the specific circumstances that led to officers' discharging their weapons.

The wounded suspect was taken to a local hospital where they later died.

Winters noted that the police department is unable to provide further information as the investigation involves multiple agencies and jurisdictions.

San Francisco police will hold a town hall within 10 days to give provide an update the department's investigation into the incident.

Witnesses reported seeing a bloodied man being loaded into an ambulance and taken away from the scene. Multiple gunshots were also reported by witnesses.