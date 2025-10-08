Suspect grazed by bullet in exchange of gunfire with Hayward police officers

article

A suspect was grazed by a bullet in an exchange of gunfire with officers from the Hayward Police Department on Wednesday, police say.

What we know:

Police said their preliminary investigation found the suspect shot at officers and that the officers returned fire. The suspect's thumb was grazed in the process.

The shooting happened in the area of Industrial Parkway and Mission Boulevard.

KTVU learned about the shooting and reached out to police for more information shortly after 5 p.m.

Police said more details are forthcoming in a press release.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to the shooting. It is unclear if the suspect was involved in any other type of crime, other than shooting at the officers.

Police did not say if the suspect was in custody.

We will update this story as we learn more details.