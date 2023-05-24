Expand / Collapse search

Suspect identified in San Francisco carjacking, deadly crash

By KTVU Staff
Published 
San Francisco
Bystander killed in San Francisco stolen vehicle pursuit

A bystander was killed and several more were injured in San Francisco Tuesday morning after a carjacking suspect crashed during a police pursuit.

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police identified the suspect accused of carjacking a city-owned vehicle and leading officers on a chase that ended deadly.

Carlo Watson, 57, is accused of several crimes that started when he allegedly stole a city truck around 10 a.m. Wednesday, in the area of Folsom and Mabini streets, authorities said.

San Francisco sheriff's deputies spotted the vehicle on Kansas and 25th streets, touching off a vehicle pursuit through city streets.

Police officials said Watson collided with another vehicle at 16th Street and Potrero Avenue, before slamming into a bus stop where people were waiting.

Four innocent bystanders were struck, and one of them, a 58-year-old man died. The other three injured victims were all women, ages 37, 57, and 70.

Watson was taken to San Francisco County Jail and booked on several charges including carjacking, murder, and vehicular manslaughter.

5 people were injured when a truck collided with an SUV in San Francisco on May 23, 2023. Witnesses said the truck was fleeing police before it crashed.

