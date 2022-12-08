Suspect in attack on Antioch fast food manager pleads not guilty

The man held in an attack on an Antioch fast food restaurant manager pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Isaac White-Carter, 20, did not speak publicly as his attorney, Deputy Public Defender Brooks Osborne, entered the not guilty plea on his behalf.

"The plea is not guilty to all counts. The special allegation is denied," Osborne said.

Judge Nancy Davis Stark of Contra Costa County Superior Court wouldn't allow the defendant's face to be recorded. His bail is set at $215,000.

White-Carter is accused of repeatedly punching Bianca Palomera, assistant manager at the Habit Burger on Mahogany Way in Antioch. The attack, which was caught on video, cost her an eye. Palomera was trying to protect a teen with special-needs who authorities said was being bullied by the suspect.

"It was a horrific crime with a tragic outcome for Ms. Palomera, and we're working hard to ensure justice is served," said Deputy District Attorney Kate Dunbar.

Prosecutors have charged White-Carter with mayhem, assault and criminal threats, all felonies.

Dunbar said the mayhem charge is lodged when someone disfigures a victim, in this case, Palomera's right eye.

"It's something that I'm sure will impact her for the rest of her life. It was an unprovoked act of violence that caused this young woman to lose her eye," Dunbar said.

Palomera said doctors will put in a prosthetic eye once the wound heals. She said she has no regrets defending that teenager and is relieved the suspect is behind bars.

"I'm glad that they did catch him," Palomera told KTVU on Monday. "He himself is a person that clearly is not meant to be around people in society, you know? It seems like he was completely - it was something completely normal for him to do."