Suspect in Bay Area model's death due in Redwood City courtroom
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The woman accused of performing what turned out to be a deadly cosmetic procedure on a Kim Kardashian lookalike is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in a Redwood City courtroom.
Vivian Gomez, 50, faces several felony charges after she allegedly botched a procedure on 34-year-old Christina "Ashten" Gourkani in a Bay Area hotel room.
Gourkani died a day after she hired Gomez to perform a gluteal silicone injection, sometimes called a "butt lift," which is unapproved by the FDA due to its health dangers.
Gomez is from Florida and is not licensed to practice medicine.
Christina Ashten Gourkani, a Kim Kardashian lookalike, died after a botched cosmetic procedure.