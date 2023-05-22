Suspect in Bay Area model's death due in Redwood City courtroom

The woman accused of performing what turned out to be a deadly cosmetic procedure on a Kim Kardashian lookalike is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in a Redwood City courtroom.

Vivian Gomez, 50, faces several felony charges after she allegedly botched a procedure on 34-year-old Christina "Ashten" Gourkani in a Bay Area hotel room.

Gourkani died a day after she hired Gomez to perform a gluteal silicone injection, sometimes called a "butt lift," which is unapproved by the FDA due to its health dangers.

Gomez is from Florida and is not licensed to practice medicine.

Christina Ashten Gourkani, a Kim Kardashian lookalike, died after a botched cosmetic procedure.




