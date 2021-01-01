Suspect ID'd in fatal San Francisco New Year's Eve crash

Authorities identified the suspect in a fatal crash on New Year's Eve in San Francisco's SOMA District.

Troy McAlister, 45, was arrested Thursday and booked on charges of suspicion of voluntary manslaughter, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The crash happened at 2nd St and Mission St around 4:00 p.m.

Police said McAlister was speeding in a stolen vehicle and ran through a red light, striking two pedestrians. One of the victims died at the scene and the second victim died about an hour later at a local hospital.

McAlister fled the scene on foot, but officers located him nearby and detained him.

Police said McAlister is on parole and was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the crash.

Advertisement

The identies of the victims in the crash have not yet been released.