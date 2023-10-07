Suspect in holdup of Brentwood cell phone store crashes during chase

A suspect in the holdup of a Brentwood cell phone store led police on a chase through Oakley and Antioch before crashing Friday morning.

Officers responded about 10:15 a.m. after a man with a handgun made off with a large amount of goods from the store in the 3100 block of Balfour Road, Brentwood police said in a statement.

The suspect fled when Brentwood officers located his car in Oakley, police said.

The chase wound through Oakley and Antioch before the suspect's car became disabled and crashed on eastbound State Highway 4 near Highway 160, police said.

The 25-year-old suspect attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.