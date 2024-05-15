Suspect in killings of 2 San Lorenzo women captured out of state

article

A suspect accused of killing two women in San Lorenzo was arrested in Kansas and awaits extradition back to California.

The Alameda County District Attorney has charged 31-year-old Howard Reed with double murder in the shooting deaths of Jingwei "Melanie" Zhang, 32, and Dorothy Mak, 38.

Zhang and Mak were found dead at their home on San Lorenzo's Dermody Avenue on May 4 during a wellness check, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said that the double homicide likely occurred on or around May 1.

Zhang, Mak, and the defendant, Reed, all lived at the home.

Reed was apprehended in Kansas and will be transferred to California for prosecution.