A man accused of fatally shooting a woman as she walked her dog with her boyfriend in San Leandro had allegedly asked the couple for directions before opening fire, according to court records.

Rohith Sunil, 21, of San Jose, has been charged with murder in the July 17 shooting death of Casey Lyn Way.

Suspect asked for directions

What we know:

Authorities said Way and her boyfriend were walking in the area of East 14th and Williams streets shortly after 11 p.m. when Sunil approached them.

According to Alameda County court records, the couple had just left their nearby apartment to walk to a liquor store when the suspect pulled up alongside them. The suspect, who the couple did not know, was wearing all black clothing, a black ski mask, and had a tattoo under one of his eyes.

Sunil allegedly got out of the car and asked the couple how to get back to San Jose. The victim began looking up directions on her phone, but the suspect noticed she was wearing a red bandana and began asking whether she was in a gang, which both she and her boyfriend denied.

As the couple tried to walk away, Sunil allegedly pulled out a pistol and pointed it at them. He then laughed and racked the slide, ejecting a live round onto the ground before firing a single shot that struck Way on the right side of her body, records shows.

"After a brief interaction, the suspect drew a firearm and shot the victim once in the torso," the San Leandro Police Department said.

Sunil got back into his car and fled the scene at a high rate of speed, police said.

Victim's boyfriend says this was random

What they're saying:

Sunil was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in Dublin.

At the time of his arrest, he was wearing all black and had a black ski mask and a tattoo under his eye.

Authorities said he was also in possession of a pistol that matched the casing and live round found at the scene.

Surveillance footage captured some of Way’s final moments, walking hand-in-hand with her boyfriend and their dogs just minutes before the shooting.

Her boyfriend told investigators the incident was a random act.

He and their two dogs weren't injured.

A similar incident

Just last month, on June 14, another dog-walker was found shot and killed also on East 14th, about one mile away from Thursday's incident.

Police say Andre Thomas Williams, 49, was arrested in the killing of 47-year-old Ryan M. Christie. Police say the suspect and victim in that case knew each other and were seen together before Christie's death. Police say Williams is still in custody.

Lt. Barajas says there is no evidence of any connection between the two killings.

"We don’t believe there is any connection. It’s two unfortunate circumstances or incidents that happened with somewhat similar circumstances. We are certain in saying to the community there is no nexus between these two incidents," Lt. Barajas said.

KTVU's Devin Trubey and Jana Katsuyama contributed to this story.