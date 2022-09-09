Suspect named in fatal stabbing of San Carlos woman

Authorities identified the suspect accused in the fatal stabbing of a young woman in broad daylight on a San Carlos street on Thursday.

Jose Landaeta, 33, was arrested after he returned to the area of the gruesome attack, according to San Mateo County Sheriff's Lt. Eamonn Allen.

Investigators recovered the weapon used in the attack overnight and described it as an "edged weapon" or "stabbing instrument."

The woman was reportedly beheaded with a sword, but law enforcement has declined to confirm that with KTVU.

Authorities said witnesses described the attack as grisly.

Sheriff's deputies were called to a residential neighborhood in the 300-400 block of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at around 11:50 a.m. There they found a young woman dead.

Allen said the crime happened outside the victim's home that she shared with her two children. The children did not witness the crime.

Authorities are trying to locate relatives of the children to place them with.

The young woman's identity has not yet been released.