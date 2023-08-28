Suspect named in In-N-Out brawl between 49ers and Raiders fans

Authorities have released the identity of the suspect who allegedly stabbed two people during a brawl between San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders fans at a Santa Clara In-N-Out.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Gage Anthony Bryand, faces criminal charges of attempted homicide and resisting and obstructing a police officer following a brawl at a In-N-Out on Mission College Boulevard Friday night, according to the Santa Clara Police Department.

Gage was among a group detained after the mayhem and had been in custody at the Santa Clara County Main Jail when law enforcement pinpointed him as the primary suspect. The police department confirmed that officers and detectives were able to identify him through video footage.

Authorities said at least 10 people were involved in the In-N-Out rumble that left two victims with multiple stab wounds inside the fast food restaurant after the Niners' preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, police said.

The wounded people were hospitalized, but their conditions were not described by police.

Video of the incident obtained by KTVU shows multiple people involved with some bleeding on the floor at the In-n-Out. At one point in the video, three men can be seen beating another man on the ground.