Suspect in San Rafael 1973 homicide extradited from Idaho

The suspect in a homicide reported in San Rafael more than 50 years ago was extradited from Idaho earlier this week.

Michael Eugene Mullen was extradited from Lemhi County after Idaho State Police arrested him for the death of Swedish national Nina "Nadine" Fischer, the Marin County Sheriff's Office shared Sunday.

Fischer was sexually assaulted then killed in November 1973 in her San Rafael home. The case went cold until 2021 when the Marin County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division sent the case to the state Department of Justice Familial Search Program for assistance.

Months later, they found a lead, and in 2024, the sheriff's office confirmed it and named the 75-year-old Mullen as a suspect.

Mullen will remain in custody of the Marin County Jail as he awaits trial, officials said.

It's unclear if Mullen knew Fischer.