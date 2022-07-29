Suspect shown pistol-whipping, robbing man of jewelry outside Daly City home

Home surveillance video released Friday showed a 69-year-old man being confronted and pistol-whipped by a gunman demanding his watch.

Daly City police said the robbery happened Thursday around 4:30 p.m. outside a home in the 1300 block of Skyline Drive.

Footage of the incident showed a man in dark-colored clothing wrestling with an elderly man near a white pick-up truck.

The victim can be heard on video yelling for help as the suspect tries to snatch the watch from his wrist.

"Give me your watch," the suspect shouted at the victim.

After the brief tussle, the suspect makes of with the elderly man's watch and flees in an awaiting red Dodge Challenger.

Police said the victim was treated at the scene for his injuries.