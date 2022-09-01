Suspect steals police car, crashes in Oakland hills neighborhood

article

Neighbors were quite surprised when they awoke to the sound of a car crashing into a pile of bricks right outside a home in their Oakland hills neighborhood.

They were even more surprised to find out that it was a police car that had slammed into the front fence in the 4200 block of Oakmore Avenue, not too far away from Head Royce School.

"I'm speechless," a neighbor named Donna said on Thursday. "It's terrible."

But it wasn't a police officer who drove the car into the driveway, leaving debris in a homeowner's driveway.

It was a suspect who stole an Oakland police car Thursday from the 1200 block of Broadway at 1:30 a.m. and then led police on a chase.

Spokeswoman Candace Keas said officers and sheriff's deputies pursued the police car and then got the help of the California Highway Patrol, when the suspect drove it onto the freeway.

Eventually, Kaes said the driver struck the bricks in the driveway, and was taken into custody. There were no officers or any involved parties injured during this incident.

Neighbor Tej said she was sleeping when she awoke to see cop car lights flashing in her bedroom. Police wanted to speak to her because the driver sideswiped her Prius in the street as well.

She said she's glad that no one was physically hurt, but the ordeal makes her feel a bit unsafe because it happened in her neighborhood.

"I'm wondering how that happened," a neighbor named Tej said. "And now it makes sense why there were quite a few cop cars that were around."

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD’s Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.

A suspect drove a stolen patrol car into this home in Oakmore. Sept. 1, 2022

