Suspect steals UPS truck, engages in Fremont police standoff

The Brief A suspect who is possibly armed stole a UPS truck early Thursday morning and barricaded himself inside, engaging in a four-hour standoff with Fremont police, officials said. The standoff ended just before 6 a.m. along Grimmer Boulevard between Auto Mall Parkway and Doane Street.



A suspect who is possibly armed stole a UPS truck early Thursday morning and barricaded himself inside, engaging in a four-hour standoff with Fremont police, officials said.

The situation ended just before 6 a.m.

"The suspect barricaded in the vehicle for several hours," Sgt. Cooper Mauldin sai. "After a brief negotiation, the suspect was safely taken into custody inside the vehicle."

Driving ‘erratically’

What we know:

The situation began about 1:30 a.m., when police spokeswoman Amy Gee said that officers got calls about the person in the delivery truck driving "erratically" in the 5500 block of Cushing Parkway.

Police chased the truck, and shortly thereafter it became "disabled" on Grimmer Boulevard north of Auto Mall Parkway, Gee said.

KTVU crews on scene captured images of the truck, which did not appear to be too damaged, and was stopped on the street in front of a Star One gas station.

Police said they called the company and confirmed the truck was stolen. Gee also said that initial, unconfirmed information was provided that the suspect was possibly armed.

Climbing out of truck

What we don't know:

The Fremont Police Department Special Response Team was sent to the scene to negotiate with the suspect, who ended up climbing out of the truck into police custody.

No further details were immediately available.



A suspect who is possibly armed stole a UPS truck early Thursday morning and barricaded himself inside, engaging in a standoff with Fremont police, officials said. April 23, 2026

A suspect who is possibly armed stole a UPS truck early Thursday morning and barricaded himself inside, engaging in a standoff with Fremont police, officials said. April 23, 2026