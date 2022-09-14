Suspect taken into custody after standoff at Pleasanton apartments

A suspect was taken into custody following a standoff at an apartment complex in Pleasanton on Wednesday morning, police said.

Earlier the city sent out an alert around 8:39 a.m. asking residents who live at or nearby the Civic Square Apartments to shelter-in-place. Residents were also asked to avoid Case and Bernal avenues.

Pleasanton police spokeswoman Teri Yan clarified that although there were reports that the incident started as a hostage situation, it was not. She said it started as a domestic disturbance and by 9 a.m., officers were on scene working to contact the suspect.

The apartment building is at 4890 Bernal Avenue, which is very close to police headquarters and downtown.