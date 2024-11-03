Suspect in 'unprovoked' BART train stabbing arrested
article
OAKLAND, Calif. - BART police have arrested Jovany Portades, the suspect in a stabbing that seriously injured a woman on a BART train Saturday morning.
The 34-year-old was arrested Sunday around 2 p.m. at Fruitvale Station when a station agent spotted him and alerted BART authorities.
Authorities said the stabbing was "unprovoked."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'Unprovoked' stabbing on BART train, suspect identified
The stabbing occurred Saturday aboard an Antioch-bound train as it approached the 24th and Mission Street Station in San Francisco.
The station was temporarily closed as police gathered evidence.
The 54-year-old woman was last reported to be in serious condition when she was taken to a hospital.