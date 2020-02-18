Suspect wanted in East Bay armed robberies arrested before leaving state

The armed robbery suspect wanted in a series of crimes around the East Bay has been caught.

He was taken into custody by California Highway Patrol-Los Banos officers and was planning to leave the state, authorities said.

His name has not yet been released.

The suspect had long dreads when he committed the crimes, but cut his hair prior to his arrest.

He was sought by Oakland police for his role in a brazen armed robbery in Oakland's Dimond district on Feb. 10.

Surveillance video shows him and another suspect walking up to a man on Damuth Street, and putting a gun to his head as he's washing his car.

The pair forced the man to the ground and took the victim's phone and jewelry.

Advertisement

Then hours later, Richmond police said the same suspect pulled a gun out on a man walking near San Pablo and Clinton avenues. He demanded the victim hand over his property and any cash, to which the man complied.

Authorities are working to determine if he is also connected to a third armed robbery in Oakland that happened on the same day.

All three incidents occurred within a span of five hours.