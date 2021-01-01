Suspect who critically injured bicyclist in San Mateo hit-and-run turns himself in

article

The suspect in a New Year's Day morning hit-and-run collision that left a bicyclist in critical condition in San Mateo, has turned himself in, police said.

San Mateo Police Department said the suspect has been identified. The identity was not made public. He turned himself in Friday evening.

At 9:33 Friday, police responded to a report of a vehicle striking a bicyclist near the intersection of Tilton Avenue and North Humboldt Street.

Scene of hit-and-run collision. Photo: San Mateo P.D.

Paramedics immediately transported the victim, a 68-year-old man who is a San Mateo resident, to a local trauma center, where he was listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

Advertisement

The case is being forwarded to San Mateo County District Attorney's office for review of prosecution, police said.

Neighbors who live near the intersection of the collision say the area is a hotspot for accidents.

"Every one of my neighbors has had a close call," Kevin Simpson, who lives near North Humboldt and Tilton, said.

"What needs to happen is people need to get tickets, and they need to pay those tickets and we need to see the enforcement out here," Simpson said.

San Mateo Police agree, which is why they've recently sent patrols to North Humboldt and designated that area as a collision hotspot. They're also rolling out a public online tool on January 7 that maps where in the city their traffic enforcement currently is, and where collisions are taking place.

Police also encourage residents to report accidents they see to the police traffic bureau.

"We rely on our residents to call us and send us emails through whatever medium they choose," Michael Haobsch, the public information officer for San Mateo Police Department, said.

Scene of hit-and-run collision. Photo: San Mateo P.D.

San Mateo Police are asking for any witnesses to the incident or residents within the area that may have home security video capturing the incident to contact Sgt. Craig Collom at (650) 522-7742 or by email at ccollom@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted at http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling the SMPD Secret Witness Line at (650) 522-7676.

Bay City News contributed to this story.





