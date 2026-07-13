Suspected Bay Point shooter arrested in Las Vegas, awaiting extradition

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The Brief The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office announced the prime suspect behind a July 3 homicide had been arrested in Las Vegas. Avery Alexander Gibbs is charged with murder and attempted murder. Gibbs is alleged to have shot and killed one person and injured another early July 3 in Bay Point.



After over a week on the run, the man suspected of a shooting that left one person dead and another injured has been arrested.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that 35-year-old Avery Alexander Gibbs had been arrested in Las Vegas and was awaiting extradition back to the Bay Area.

Detectives, in the course of their investigation, determined Gibbs was in Las Vegas, and contacted law enforcement in that city, who promptly arrested him.

The District Attorney’s office has charged him with murder and attempted murder.

The backstory:

Gibbs is suspected of shooting and killing one person at around 1:30 a.m. on July 3 in Bay Point.

Responding deputies found multiple people who were injured. Two people were transported to the hospital, where one was later pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation revealed Gibbs as the primary suspect.

The circumstances that led to the shooting have not been made public.