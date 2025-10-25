Suspected DUI driver arrested after allegedly plowing into parked cars in Petaluma

article

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Friday night after he allegedly crashed into several parked cars in Petaluma.

Petaluma Police Department officers were called about 11:30 p.m. to the area of South McDowell Boulevard and Caulfield Lane on reports of the crash, according to a department statement.

At the scene, officers found that a vehicle crashed into four parked cars in the area, and said that the driver – later identified as Rodrigo Rosales-Ramirez – "appeared to be intoxicated."

Both Rosales-Ramirez and a passenger in his vehicle were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor and moderate injuries suffered in the crash, police said.

"Following an on-scene investigation, officers determined that Rosales-Ramirez had been operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol," the PPD said. "Evidence gathered at the scene, combined with field sobriety testing, confirmed impairment."

After he was cleared from the hospital, Rosales-Ramirez was placed under arrest and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police said the passenger in Rosales-Ramirez's vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition. No other injuries were reported in the crash.