Suspected intruder killed after attacking resident in Martinez home

The Brief A man was killed after he allegedly entered another man's home without permission Police said the man is known to the victim and the resident is cooperating with authorities



A man was killed early Saturday morning at a home in Martinez after allegedly intruding into the residence.

Officials said Martinez officers responded to a residence on Hale Court around 4:45 a.m. on reports of someone yelling "intruder." Upon arrival, officers found a resident who said the suspect entered the home without his permission and attacked him.

During the melee, the man sustained significant injuries and was taken to a local trauma hospital where he later died.

Police said the resident is cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

The man was known to the resident, according to police.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the resident is facing any charges for the alleged intruder's death. Police did not identify anyone involved in the incident.

At this moment it's also unclear what caused the man's fatal injuries.